1 Georgian lari to Fijian dollars

Convert GEL to FJD at the real exchange rate

1 gel
0.79 fjd

₾1.000 GEL = FJ$0.7917 FJD

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:09
1 EUR10.8461.07389.5071.4651.6120.95919.213
1 GBP1.18211.268105.811.7321.9051.13322.713
1 USD0.9320.789183.4531.3661.5030.89417.914
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.215

Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Fijian Dollar
1 GEL0.79165 FJD
5 GEL3.95827 FJD
10 GEL7.91653 FJD
20 GEL15.83306 FJD
50 GEL39.58265 FJD
100 GEL79.16530 FJD
250 GEL197.91325 FJD
500 GEL395.82650 FJD
1000 GEL791.65300 FJD
2000 GEL1,583.30600 FJD
5000 GEL3,958.26500 FJD
10000 GEL7,916.53000 FJD
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Georgian Lari
1 FJD1.26318 GEL
5 FJD6.31590 GEL
10 FJD12.63180 GEL
20 FJD25.26360 GEL
50 FJD63.15900 GEL
100 FJD126.31800 GEL
250 FJD315.79500 GEL
500 FJD631.59000 GEL
1000 FJD1,263.18000 GEL
2000 FJD2,526.36000 GEL
5000 FJD6,315.90000 GEL
10000 FJD12,631.80000 GEL