Falkland Islands pounds to Armenian drams today

Convert FKP to AMD at the real exchange rate

1,000 fkp
492,249 amd

£1.000 FKP = ֏492.2 AMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:21
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8451.07389.5431.4651.6110.95819.352
1 GBP1.18311.269105.9071.7331.9051.13422.889
1 USD0.9320.788183.4471.3661.5010.89318.035
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.216

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Falkland Islands pounds to Armenian drams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select FKP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current FKP to AMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Falkland Islands pound

FKP to USD

FKP to EUR

FKP to GBP

FKP to INR

FKP to JPY

FKP to RUB

FKP to AUD

FKP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Falkland Islands Pound / Armenian Dram
1 FKP492.24900 AMD
5 FKP2,461.24500 AMD
10 FKP4,922.49000 AMD
20 FKP9,844.98000 AMD
50 FKP24,612.45000 AMD
100 FKP49,224.90000 AMD
250 FKP123,062.25000 AMD
500 FKP246,124.50000 AMD
1000 FKP492,249.00000 AMD
2000 FKP984,498.00000 AMD
5000 FKP2,461,245.00000 AMD
10000 FKP4,922,490.00000 AMD
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Falkland Islands Pound
1 AMD0.00203 FKP
5 AMD0.01016 FKP
10 AMD0.02031 FKP
20 AMD0.04063 FKP
50 AMD0.10157 FKP
100 AMD0.20315 FKP
250 AMD0.50787 FKP
500 AMD1.01575 FKP
1000 AMD2.03149 FKP
2000 AMD4.06298 FKP
5000 AMD10.15745 FKP
10000 AMD20.31490 FKP