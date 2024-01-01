Fijian dollars to Mongolian tugriks today

Convert FJD to MNT at the real exchange rate

FJ$1.000 FJD = ₮1,508 MNT

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:54
FJD to MNT conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

MNT
1 FJD to MNTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1,548.88001,548.8800
Low1,502.99001,479.0900
Average1,522.37931,513.4834
Change-1.37%1.38%
1 FJD to MNT stats

The performance of FJD to MNT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1,548.8800 and a 30 day low of 1,502.9900. This means the 30 day average was 1,522.3793. The change for FJD to MNT was -1.37.

The performance of FJD to MNT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1,548.8800 and a 90 day low of 1,479.0900. This means the 90 day average was 1,513.4834. The change for FJD to MNT was 1.38.

Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Mongolian Tugrik
1 FJD1,507.97000 MNT
5 FJD7,539.85000 MNT
10 FJD15,079.70000 MNT
20 FJD30,159.40000 MNT
50 FJD75,398.50000 MNT
100 FJD150,797.00000 MNT
250 FJD376,992.50000 MNT
500 FJD753,985.00000 MNT
1000 FJD1,507,970.00000 MNT
2000 FJD3,015,940.00000 MNT
5000 FJD7,539,850.00000 MNT
10000 FJD15,079,700.00000 MNT
Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / Fijian Dollar
1 MNT0.00066 FJD
5 MNT0.00332 FJD
10 MNT0.00663 FJD
20 MNT0.01326 FJD
50 MNT0.03316 FJD
100 MNT0.06631 FJD
250 MNT0.16579 FJD
500 MNT0.33157 FJD
1000 MNT0.66315 FJD
2000 MNT1.32629 FJD
5000 MNT3.31573 FJD
10000 MNT6.63145 FJD