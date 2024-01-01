Fijian dollars to Cayman Islands dollars today

Convert FJD to KYD at the real exchange rate

FJ$1.000 FJD = $0.3645 KYD

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:59
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

FJD to KYD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

KYD
1 FJD to KYDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.37490.3749
Low0.36380.3588
Average0.36860.3668
Change-1.62%0.97%
View full history

1 FJD to KYD stats

The performance of FJD to KYD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3749 and a 30 day low of 0.3638. This means the 30 day average was 0.3686. The change for FJD to KYD was -1.62.

The performance of FJD to KYD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3749 and a 90 day low of 0.3588. This means the 90 day average was 0.3668. The change for FJD to KYD was 0.97.

Track market ratesView FJD to KYD chart

Top currencies

 USDZARAUDEURSGDINRGBPCAD
1 USD117.8521.5090.9281.32384.0780.7731.384
1 ZAR0.05610.0850.0520.0744.710.0430.078
1 AUD0.66311.83310.6150.87755.7310.5120.917
1 EUR1.07819.2391.62611.42690.6110.8331.492

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Fijian dollars to Cayman Islands dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select FJD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KYD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current FJD to KYD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Fijian dollar

FJD to USD

FJD to ZAR

FJD to AUD

FJD to EUR

FJD to SGD

FJD to INR

FJD to GBP

FJD to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Cayman Islands Dollar
1 FJD0.36449 KYD
5 FJD1.82245 KYD
10 FJD3.64490 KYD
20 FJD7.28980 KYD
50 FJD18.22450 KYD
100 FJD36.44900 KYD
250 FJD91.12250 KYD
500 FJD182.24500 KYD
1000 FJD364.49000 KYD
2000 FJD728.98000 KYD
5000 FJD1,822.45000 KYD
10000 FJD3,644.90000 KYD
Conversion rates Cayman Islands Dollar / Fijian Dollar
1 KYD2.74356 FJD
5 KYD13.71780 FJD
10 KYD27.43560 FJD
20 KYD54.87120 FJD
50 KYD137.17800 FJD
100 KYD274.35600 FJD
250 KYD685.89000 FJD
500 KYD1,371.78000 FJD
1000 KYD2,743.56000 FJD
2000 KYD5,487.12000 FJD
5000 KYD13,717.80000 FJD
10000 KYD27,435.60000 FJD