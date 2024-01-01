10 thousand Fijian dollars to Guinean francs

Convert FJD to GNF at the real exchange rate

FJ$1.000 FJD = GFr3,821 GNF

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:30
FJD to GNF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

GNF
1 FJD to GNFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3,947.07003,947.0700
Low3,821.00003,768.5200
Average3,876.57403,855.1994
Change-1.85%0.74%
1 FJD to GNF stats

The performance of FJD to GNF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3,947.0700 and a 30 day low of 3,821.0000. This means the 30 day average was 3,876.5740. The change for FJD to GNF was -1.85.

The performance of FJD to GNF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3,947.0700 and a 90 day low of 3,768.5200. This means the 90 day average was 3,855.1994. The change for FJD to GNF was 0.74.

Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Guinean Franc
1 FJD3,821.10000 GNF
5 FJD19,105.50000 GNF
10 FJD38,211.00000 GNF
20 FJD76,422.00000 GNF
50 FJD191,055.00000 GNF
100 FJD382,110.00000 GNF
250 FJD955,275.00000 GNF
500 FJD1,910,550.00000 GNF
1000 FJD3,821,100.00000 GNF
2000 FJD7,642,200.00000 GNF
5000 FJD19,105,500.00000 GNF
10000 FJD38,211,000.00000 GNF
Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Fijian Dollar
1 GNF0.00026 FJD
5 GNF0.00131 FJD
10 GNF0.00262 FJD
20 GNF0.00523 FJD
50 GNF0.01309 FJD
100 GNF0.02617 FJD
250 GNF0.06543 FJD
500 GNF0.13085 FJD
1000 GNF0.26170 FJD
2000 GNF0.52341 FJD
5000 GNF1.30852 FJD
10000 GNF2.61704 FJD