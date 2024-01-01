10 thousand Ethiopian birrs to Japanese yen

Convert ETB to JPY at the real exchange rate

Br1.000 ETB = ¥1.279 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:15
ETB to JPY conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

JPY
1 ETB to JPYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.27872.6696
Low1.19911.1991
Average1.24141.4122
Change4.73%-51.96%
1 ETB to JPY stats

The performance of ETB to JPY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.2787 and a 30 day low of 1.1991. This means the 30 day average was 1.2414. The change for ETB to JPY was 4.73.

The performance of ETB to JPY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.6696 and a 90 day low of 1.1991. This means the 90 day average was 1.4122. The change for ETB to JPY was -51.96.

Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Japanese Yen
1 ETB1.27880 JPY
5 ETB6.39400 JPY
10 ETB12.78800 JPY
20 ETB25.57600 JPY
50 ETB63.94000 JPY
100 ETB127.88000 JPY
250 ETB319.70000 JPY
500 ETB639.40000 JPY
1000 ETB1,278.80000 JPY
2000 ETB2,557.60000 JPY
5000 ETB6,394.00000 JPY
10000 ETB12,788.00000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Ethiopian Birr
100 JPY78.19850 ETB
1000 JPY781.98500 ETB
1500 JPY1,172.97750 ETB
2000 JPY1,563.97000 ETB
3000 JPY2,345.95500 ETB
5000 JPY3,909.92500 ETB
5400 JPY4,222.71900 ETB
10000 JPY7,819.85000 ETB
15000 JPY11,729.77500 ETB
20000 JPY15,639.70000 ETB
25000 JPY19,549.62500 ETB
30000 JPY23,459.55000 ETB