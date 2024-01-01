2,000 Ethiopian birrs to Indonesian rupiahs

Convert ETB to IDR at the real exchange rate

Br1.000 ETB = Rp130.6 IDR

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:07
ETB to IDR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

IDR
1 ETB to IDRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High132.4190282.5160
Low127.0840127.0840
Average129.8107150.5786
Change1.06%-53.59%
1 ETB to IDR stats

The performance of ETB to IDR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 132.4190 and a 30 day low of 127.0840. This means the 30 day average was 129.8107. The change for ETB to IDR was 1.06.

The performance of ETB to IDR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 282.5160 and a 90 day low of 127.0840. This means the 90 day average was 150.5786. The change for ETB to IDR was -53.59.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8321.07790.5931.4921.6230.93421.557
1 GBP1.20211.296108.9311.7941.9521.12425.92
1 USD0.9280.772184.0811.3841.5070.86720.007
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.238

Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Indonesian Rupiah
1 ETB130.56700 IDR
5 ETB652.83500 IDR
10 ETB1,305.67000 IDR
20 ETB2,611.34000 IDR
50 ETB6,528.35000 IDR
100 ETB13,056.70000 IDR
250 ETB32,641.75000 IDR
500 ETB65,283.50000 IDR
1000 ETB130,567.00000 IDR
2000 ETB261,134.00000 IDR
5000 ETB652,835.00000 IDR
10000 ETB1,305,670.00000 IDR
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Ethiopian Birr
1 IDR0.00766 ETB
5 IDR0.03829 ETB
10 IDR0.07659 ETB
20 IDR0.15318 ETB
50 IDR0.38295 ETB
100 IDR0.76589 ETB
250 IDR1.91473 ETB
500 IDR3.82945 ETB
1000 IDR7.65890 ETB
2000 IDR15.31780 ETB
5000 IDR38.29450 ETB
10000 IDR76.58900 ETB