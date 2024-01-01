1 thousand Egyptian pounds to Bahamian dollars

Convert EGP to BSD at the real exchange rate

E£1.000 EGP = B$0.02052 BSD

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:17
EGP to BSD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

BSD
1 EGP to BSDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02070.0207
Low0.02050.0203
Average0.02060.0206
Change-0.17%-0.84%
1 EGP to BSD stats

The performance of EGP to BSD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0207 and a 30 day low of 0.0205. This means the 30 day average was 0.0206. The change for EGP to BSD was -0.17.

The performance of EGP to BSD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0207 and a 90 day low of 0.0203. This means the 90 day average was 0.0206. The change for EGP to BSD was -0.84.

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Bahamian Dollar
1 EGP0.02052 BSD
5 EGP0.10259 BSD
10 EGP0.20518 BSD
20 EGP0.41036 BSD
50 EGP1.02591 BSD
100 EGP2.05181 BSD
250 EGP5.12953 BSD
500 EGP10.25905 BSD
1000 EGP20.51810 BSD
2000 EGP41.03620 BSD
5000 EGP102.59050 BSD
10000 EGP205.18100 BSD
Conversion rates Bahamian Dollar / Egyptian Pound
1 BSD48.73750 EGP
5 BSD243.68750 EGP
10 BSD487.37500 EGP
20 BSD974.75000 EGP
50 BSD2,436.87500 EGP
100 BSD4,873.75000 EGP
250 BSD12,184.37500 EGP
500 BSD24,368.75000 EGP
1000 BSD48,737.50000 EGP
2000 BSD97,475.00000 EGP
5000 BSD243,687.50000 EGP
10000 BSD487,375.00000 EGP