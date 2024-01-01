50 Algerian dinars to Romanian leus

Convert DZD to RON at the real exchange rate

دج1.000 DZD = L0.03464 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:21
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

DZD to RON conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

RON
1 DZD to RONLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.03460.0346
Low0.03360.0332
Average0.03410.0339
Change2.47%1.59%
View full history

1 DZD to RON stats

The performance of DZD to RON in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0346 and a 30 day low of 0.0336. This means the 30 day average was 0.0341. The change for DZD to RON was 2.47.

The performance of DZD to RON in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0346 and a 90 day low of 0.0332. This means the 90 day average was 0.0339. The change for DZD to RON was 1.59.

Track market ratesView DZD to RON chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8311.07890.6381.491.6180.93521.53
1 GBP1.20311.297109.0251.7931.9461.12525.898
1 USD0.9280.771184.0761.3821.5010.86719.971
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.238

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Algerian dinars to Romanian leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RON in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DZD to RON rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Algerian dinars

DZD to USD

DZD to EUR

DZD to GBP

DZD to INR

DZD to JPY

DZD to RUB

DZD to AUD

DZD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Romanian Leu
1 DZD0.03464 RON
5 DZD0.17320 RON
10 DZD0.34640 RON
20 DZD0.69279 RON
50 DZD1.73199 RON
100 DZD3.46397 RON
250 DZD8.65993 RON
500 DZD17.31985 RON
1000 DZD34.63970 RON
2000 DZD69.27940 RON
5000 DZD173.19850 RON
10000 DZD346.39700 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Algerian Dinar
1 RON28.86860 DZD
5 RON144.34300 DZD
10 RON288.68600 DZD
20 RON577.37200 DZD
50 RON1,443.43000 DZD
100 RON2,886.86000 DZD
250 RON7,217.15000 DZD
500 RON14,434.30000 DZD
1000 RON28,868.60000 DZD
2000 RON57,737.20000 DZD
5000 RON144,343.00000 DZD
10000 RON288,686.00000 DZD