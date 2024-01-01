10 Algerian dinars to Indian rupees

Convert DZD to INR at the real exchange rate

دج1.000 DZD = ₹0.6307 INR

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:37
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

DZD to INR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

INR
1 DZD to INRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.63410.6347
Low0.62980.6218
Average0.63200.6292
Change-0.04%1.13%
View full history

1 DZD to INR stats

The performance of DZD to INR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.6341 and a 30 day low of 0.6298. This means the 30 day average was 0.6320. The change for DZD to INR was -0.04.

The performance of DZD to INR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.6347 and a 90 day low of 0.6218. This means the 90 day average was 0.6292. The change for DZD to INR was 1.13.

Track market ratesView DZD to INR chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8311.07890.6431.491.6170.93621.501
1 GBP1.20311.297109.0471.7931.9461.12625.867
1 USD0.9280.771184.0771.3821.50.86819.944
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.237

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Algerian dinars to Indian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and INR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DZD to INR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Algerian dinars

DZD to USD

DZD to EUR

DZD to GBP

DZD to INR

DZD to JPY

DZD to RUB

DZD to AUD

DZD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Indian Rupee
1 DZD0.63071 INR
5 DZD3.15357 INR
10 DZD6.30714 INR
20 DZD12.61428 INR
50 DZD31.53570 INR
100 DZD63.07140 INR
250 DZD157.67850 INR
500 DZD315.35700 INR
1000 DZD630.71400 INR
2000 DZD1,261.42800 INR
5000 DZD3,153.57000 INR
10000 DZD6,307.14000 INR
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Algerian Dinar
1 INR1.58550 DZD
5 INR7.92750 DZD
10 INR15.85500 DZD
20 INR31.71000 DZD
50 INR79.27500 DZD
100 INR158.55000 DZD
250 INR396.37500 DZD
300 INR475.65000 DZD
500 INR792.75000 DZD
600 INR951.30000 DZD
1000 INR1,585.50000 DZD
2000 INR3,171.00000 DZD
5000 INR7,927.50000 DZD
10000 INR15,855.00000 DZD
25000 INR39,637.50000 DZD
50000 INR79,275.00000 DZD
100000 INR158,550.00000 DZD
1000000 INR1,585,500.00000 DZD
1000000000 INR1,585,500,000.00000 DZD