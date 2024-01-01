2,000 Algerian dinars to Indonesian rupiahs

Convert DZD to IDR at the real exchange rate

دج1.000 DZD = Rp117.3 IDR

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:33
DZD to IDR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

IDR
1 DZD to IDRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High118.0150121.3410
Low114.3570114.3570
Average116.0965116.9251
Change2.19%-3.09%
1 DZD to IDR stats

The performance of DZD to IDR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 118.0150 and a 30 day low of 114.3570. This means the 30 day average was 116.0965. The change for DZD to IDR was 2.19.

The performance of DZD to IDR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 121.3410 and a 90 day low of 114.3570. This means the 90 day average was 116.9251. The change for DZD to IDR was -3.09.

Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Indonesian Rupiah
1 DZD117.27400 IDR
5 DZD586.37000 IDR
10 DZD1,172.74000 IDR
20 DZD2,345.48000 IDR
50 DZD5,863.70000 IDR
100 DZD11,727.40000 IDR
250 DZD29,318.50000 IDR
500 DZD58,637.00000 IDR
1000 DZD117,274.00000 IDR
2000 DZD234,548.00000 IDR
5000 DZD586,370.00000 IDR
10000 DZD1,172,740.00000 IDR
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Algerian Dinar
1 IDR0.00853 DZD
5 IDR0.04264 DZD
10 IDR0.08527 DZD
20 IDR0.17054 DZD
50 IDR0.42635 DZD
100 IDR0.85270 DZD
250 IDR2.13176 DZD
500 IDR4.26352 DZD
1000 IDR8.52703 DZD
2000 IDR17.05406 DZD
5000 IDR42.63515 DZD
10000 IDR85.27030 DZD