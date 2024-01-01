10 Algerian dinars to Guernsey pounds

Convert DZD to GGP at the real exchange rate

دج1.000 DZD = £0.005790 GGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:26
DZD to GGP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

GGP
1 DZD to GGPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00580.0059
Low0.00560.0056
Average0.00570.0057
Change2.38%-0.04%
1 DZD to GGP stats

The performance of DZD to GGP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0058 and a 30 day low of 0.0056. This means the 30 day average was 0.0057. The change for DZD to GGP was 2.38.

The performance of DZD to GGP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0059 and a 90 day low of 0.0056. This means the 90 day average was 0.0057. The change for DZD to GGP was -0.04.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8321.07890.6631.4911.6190.93721.504
1 GBP1.20211.297109.0121.7921.9461.12625.856
1 USD0.9270.771184.0721.3821.5010.86819.941
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.237

Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Guernsey pound
1 DZD0.00579 GGP
5 DZD0.02895 GGP
10 DZD0.05790 GGP
20 DZD0.11581 GGP
50 DZD0.28952 GGP
100 DZD0.57904 GGP
250 DZD1.44760 GGP
500 DZD2.89520 GGP
1000 DZD5.79040 GGP
2000 DZD11.58080 GGP
5000 DZD28.95200 GGP
10000 DZD57.90400 GGP
Conversion rates Guernsey pound / Algerian Dinar
1 GGP172.70000 DZD
5 GGP863.50000 DZD
10 GGP1,727.00000 DZD
20 GGP3,454.00000 DZD
50 GGP8,635.00000 DZD
100 GGP17,270.00000 DZD
250 GGP43,175.00000 DZD
500 GGP86,350.00000 DZD
1000 GGP172,700.00000 DZD
2000 GGP345,400.00000 DZD
5000 GGP863,500.00000 DZD
10000 GGP1,727,000.00000 DZD