500 Algerian dinars to Australian dollars

Convert DZD to AUD at the real exchange rate

دج1.000 DZD = A$0.01127 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:54
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

DZD to AUD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

AUD
1 DZD to AUDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01130.0115
Low0.01090.0109
Average0.01110.0112
Change2.00%-1.02%
View full history

1 DZD to AUD stats

The performance of DZD to AUD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0113 and a 30 day low of 0.0109. This means the 30 day average was 0.0111. The change for DZD to AUD was 2.00.

The performance of DZD to AUD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0115 and a 90 day low of 0.0109. This means the 90 day average was 0.0112. The change for DZD to AUD was -1.02.

Track market ratesView DZD to AUD chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8321.0890.7591.4921.620.93721.583
1 GBP1.20211.297109.0661.7941.9471.12625.937
1 USD0.9260.771184.0751.3831.5010.86819.994
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.238

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Algerian dinars to Australian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AUD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DZD to AUD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Algerian dinars

DZD to USD

DZD to EUR

DZD to GBP

DZD to INR

DZD to JPY

DZD to RUB

DZD to AUD

DZD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Australian Dollar
1 DZD0.01127 AUD
5 DZD0.05635 AUD
10 DZD0.11270 AUD
20 DZD0.22540 AUD
50 DZD0.56351 AUD
100 DZD1.12701 AUD
250 DZD2.81753 AUD
500 DZD5.63505 AUD
1000 DZD11.27010 AUD
2000 DZD22.54020 AUD
5000 DZD56.35050 AUD
10000 DZD112.70100 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Algerian Dinar
1 AUD88.73050 DZD
5 AUD443.65250 DZD
10 AUD887.30500 DZD
20 AUD1,774.61000 DZD
50 AUD4,436.52500 DZD
100 AUD8,873.05000 DZD
250 AUD22,182.62500 DZD
500 AUD44,365.25000 DZD
1000 AUD88,730.50000 DZD
2000 AUD177,461.00000 DZD
5000 AUD443,652.50000 DZD
10000 AUD887,305.00000 DZD