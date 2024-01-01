Dominican pesos to Thai bahts today

Convert DOP to THB at the real exchange rate

$1.000 DOP = ฿0.5586 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:26
DOP to THB conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

THB
1 DOP to THBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.55880.6114
Low0.53730.5373
Average0.54970.5676
Change2.06%-8.61%
1 DOP to THB stats

The performance of DOP to THB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.5588 and a 30 day low of 0.5373. This means the 30 day average was 0.5497. The change for DOP to THB was 2.06.

The performance of DOP to THB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.6114 and a 90 day low of 0.5373. This means the 90 day average was 0.5676. The change for DOP to THB was -8.61.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8321.0890.7691.4921.6190.93621.565
1 GBP1.20311.298109.1611.7951.9471.12625.935
1 USD0.9260.77184.0771.3821.50.86719.975
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.238

Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Thai Baht
1 DOP0.55862 THB
5 DOP2.79310 THB
10 DOP5.58620 THB
20 DOP11.17240 THB
50 DOP27.93100 THB
100 DOP55.86200 THB
250 DOP139.65500 THB
500 DOP279.31000 THB
1000 DOP558.62000 THB
2000 DOP1,117.24000 THB
5000 DOP2,793.10000 THB
10000 DOP5,586.20000 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Dominican Peso
1 THB1.79013 DOP
5 THB8.95065 DOP
10 THB17.90130 DOP
20 THB35.80260 DOP
50 THB89.50650 DOP
100 THB179.01300 DOP
250 THB447.53250 DOP
500 THB895.06500 DOP
1000 THB1,790.13000 DOP
2000 THB3,580.26000 DOP
5000 THB8,950.65000 DOP
10000 THB17,901.30000 DOP