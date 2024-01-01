500 Dominican pesos to Romanian leus

Convert DOP to RON at the real exchange rate

$1.000 DOP = L0.07653 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:19
DOP to RON conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

RON
1 DOP to RONLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.07650.0777
Low0.07390.0739
Average0.07530.0755
Change2.85%-0.99%
1 DOP to RON stats

The performance of DOP to RON in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0765 and a 30 day low of 0.0739. This means the 30 day average was 0.0753. The change for DOP to RON was 2.85.

The performance of DOP to RON in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0777 and a 90 day low of 0.0739. This means the 90 day average was 0.0755. The change for DOP to RON was -0.99.

Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Romanian Leu
1 DOP0.07653 RON
5 DOP0.38266 RON
10 DOP0.76532 RON
20 DOP1.53064 RON
50 DOP3.82661 RON
100 DOP7.65322 RON
250 DOP19.13305 RON
500 DOP38.26610 RON
1000 DOP76.53220 RON
2000 DOP153.06440 RON
5000 DOP382.66100 RON
10000 DOP765.32200 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Dominican Peso
1 RON13.06640 DOP
5 RON65.33200 DOP
10 RON130.66400 DOP
20 RON261.32800 DOP
50 RON653.32000 DOP
100 RON1,306.64000 DOP
250 RON3,266.60000 DOP
500 RON6,533.20000 DOP
1000 RON13,066.40000 DOP
2000 RON26,132.80000 DOP
5000 RON65,332.00000 DOP
10000 RON130,664.00000 DOP