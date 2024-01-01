500 Dominican pesos to Pakistani rupees

Convert DOP to PKR at the real exchange rate

$1.000 DOP = ₨4.620 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:13
DOP to PKR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

PKR
1 DOP to PKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.62614.7055
Low4.61424.6104
Average4.62244.6534
Change-0.01%-1.66%
1 DOP to PKR stats

The performance of DOP to PKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.6261 and a 30 day low of 4.6142. This means the 30 day average was 4.6224. The change for DOP to PKR was -0.01.

The performance of DOP to PKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.7055 and a 90 day low of 4.6104. This means the 90 day average was 4.6534. The change for DOP to PKR was -1.66.

Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Pakistani Rupee
1 DOP4.61964 PKR
5 DOP23.09820 PKR
10 DOP46.19640 PKR
20 DOP92.39280 PKR
50 DOP230.98200 PKR
100 DOP461.96400 PKR
250 DOP1,154.91000 PKR
500 DOP2,309.82000 PKR
1000 DOP4,619.64000 PKR
2000 DOP9,239.28000 PKR
5000 DOP23,098.20000 PKR
10000 DOP46,196.40000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Dominican Peso
1 PKR0.21647 DOP
5 PKR1.08234 DOP
10 PKR2.16467 DOP
20 PKR4.32934 DOP
50 PKR10.82335 DOP
100 PKR21.64670 DOP
250 PKR54.11675 DOP
500 PKR108.23350 DOP
1000 PKR216.46700 DOP
2000 PKR432.93400 DOP
5000 PKR1,082.33500 DOP
10000 PKR2,164.67000 DOP