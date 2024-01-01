10 thousand Danish kroner to CFA francs BCEAO

Convert DKK to XOF at the real exchange rate

kr1.000 DKK = CFA87.96 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:40
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

DKK to XOF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

XOF
1 DKK to XOFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High87.993687.9936
Low87.918487.8861
Average87.952887.9270
Change0.01%0.08%
View full history

1 DKK to XOF stats

The performance of DKK to XOF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 87.9936 and a 30 day low of 87.9184. This means the 30 day average was 87.9528. The change for DKK to XOF was 0.01.

The performance of DKK to XOF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 87.9936 and a 90 day low of 87.8861. This means the 90 day average was 87.9270. The change for DKK to XOF was 0.08.

Track market ratesView DKK to XOF chart

Top currencies

 EURUSDSEKGBPPKRAUDNOKINR
1 EUR11.0811.390.832300.2281.61811.79390.813
1 USD0.926110.5450.77277.951.49810.91884.075
1 SEK0.0880.09510.07326.3590.1421.0357.973
1 GBP1.2021.29913.6931360.9321.94514.177109.175

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Danish kroner to CFA francs BCEAO

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DKK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XOF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DKK to XOF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Danish kroner

DKK to EUR

DKK to USD

DKK to SEK

DKK to GBP

DKK to PKR

DKK to AUD

DKK to NOK

DKK to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Danish Krone / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 DKK87.95560 XOF
5 DKK439.77800 XOF
10 DKK879.55600 XOF
20 DKK1,759.11200 XOF
50 DKK4,397.78000 XOF
100 DKK8,795.56000 XOF
250 DKK21,988.90000 XOF
500 DKK43,977.80000 XOF
1000 DKK87,955.60000 XOF
2000 DKK175,911.20000 XOF
5000 DKK439,778.00000 XOF
10000 DKK879,556.00000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Danish Krone
1 XOF0.01137 DKK
5 XOF0.05685 DKK
10 XOF0.11369 DKK
20 XOF0.22739 DKK
50 XOF0.56847 DKK
100 XOF1.13694 DKK
250 XOF2.84235 DKK
500 XOF5.68470 DKK
1000 XOF11.36940 DKK
2000 XOF22.73880 DKK
5000 XOF56.84700 DKK
10000 XOF113.69400 DKK