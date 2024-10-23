100 Danish kroner to Singapore dollars

Convert DKK to SGD at the real exchange rate

kr1.000 DKK = S$0.1908 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:06
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

DKK to SGD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

SGD
1 DKK to SGDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.19250.1953
Low0.19080.1908
Average0.19160.1932
Change-0.79%-2.30%
View full history

1 DKK to SGD stats

The performance of DKK to SGD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1925 and a 30 day low of 0.1908. This means the 30 day average was 0.1916. The change for DKK to SGD was -0.79.

The performance of DKK to SGD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1953 and a 90 day low of 0.1908. This means the 90 day average was 0.1932. The change for DKK to SGD was -2.30.

Track market ratesView DKK to SGD chart

Top currencies

 EURUSDSEKGBPPKRAUDNOKINR
1 EUR11.0811.3920.832300.2141.61711.79890.809
1 USD0.926110.5470.77277.951.49710.92384.075
1 SEK0.0880.09510.07326.3540.1421.0367.971
1 GBP1.2021.29813.6951360.9041.94414.183109.167

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Danish kroner to Singapore dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DKK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SGD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DKK to SGD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Danish kroner

DKK to EUR

DKK to USD

DKK to SEK

DKK to GBP

DKK to PKR

DKK to AUD

DKK to NOK

DKK to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Singapore Dollar
1 DKK0.19080 SGD
5 DKK0.95402 SGD
10 DKK1.90803 SGD
20 DKK3.81606 SGD
50 DKK9.54015 SGD
100 DKK19.08030 SGD
250 DKK47.70075 SGD
500 DKK95.40150 SGD
1000 DKK190.80300 SGD
2000 DKK381.60600 SGD
5000 DKK954.01500 SGD
10000 DKK1,908.03000 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Danish Krone
1 SGD5.24100 DKK
5 SGD26.20500 DKK
10 SGD52.41000 DKK
20 SGD104.82000 DKK
50 SGD262.05000 DKK
100 SGD524.10000 DKK
250 SGD1,310.25000 DKK
500 SGD2,620.50000 DKK
1000 SGD5,241.00000 DKK
2000 SGD10,482.00000 DKK
5000 SGD26,205.00000 DKK
10000 SGD52,410.00000 DKK