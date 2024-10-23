250 Danish kroner to Israeli new sheqels

Convert DKK to ILS at the real exchange rate

kr1.000 DKK = ₪0.5474 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:47
DKK to ILS conversion chart

Mid market rate

ILS
1 DKK to ILSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.56440.5649
Low0.54080.5325
Average0.55370.5514
Change-3.00%2.30%
1 DKK to ILS stats

The performance of DKK to ILS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.5644 and a 30 day low of 0.5408. This means the 30 day average was 0.5537. The change for DKK to ILS was -3.00.

The performance of DKK to ILS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.5649 and a 90 day low of 0.5325. This means the 90 day average was 0.5514. The change for DKK to ILS was 2.30.

Top currencies

 EURUSDSEKGBPPKRAUDNOKINR
1 EUR11.0811.3870.832300.2831.61611.79590.847
1 USD0.926110.540.77277.951.49610.91784.091
1 SEK0.0880.09510.07326.3720.1421.0367.979
1 GBP1.2021.29913.691361.0291.94314.18109.225

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Danish Krone / Israeli New Sheqel
1 DKK0.54743 ILS
5 DKK2.73715 ILS
10 DKK5.47430 ILS
20 DKK10.94860 ILS
50 DKK27.37150 ILS
100 DKK54.74300 ILS
250 DKK136.85750 ILS
500 DKK273.71500 ILS
1000 DKK547.43000 ILS
2000 DKK1,094.86000 ILS
5000 DKK2,737.15000 ILS
10000 DKK5,474.30000 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Danish Krone
1 ILS1.82672 DKK
5 ILS9.13360 DKK
10 ILS18.26720 DKK
20 ILS36.53440 DKK
50 ILS91.33600 DKK
100 ILS182.67200 DKK
250 ILS456.68000 DKK
500 ILS913.36000 DKK
1000 ILS1,826.72000 DKK
2000 ILS3,653.44000 DKK
5000 ILS9,133.60000 DKK
10000 ILS18,267.20000 DKK