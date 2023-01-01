10 Chilean pesos to Cambodian riels

Convert CLP to KHR at the real exchange rate

10 clp
47.20 khr

1.00000 CLP = 4.71983 KHR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:54
Top currencies

1 USD10.7969081.35841.342150.92911.5204517.35471.63372
1 GBP1.2548511.704591.68421.165771.9079421.77752.05007
1 CAD0.736160.58665210.9880370.6839731.1192912.77581.20268
1 SGD0.7450730.5937551.0121110.6922541.1328512.93051.21724

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Cambodian Riel
1 CLP4.71983 KHR
5 CLP23.59915 KHR
10 CLP47.19830 KHR
20 CLP94.39660 KHR
50 CLP235.99150 KHR
100 CLP471.98300 KHR
250 CLP1179.95750 KHR
500 CLP2359.91500 KHR
1000 CLP4719.83000 KHR
2000 CLP9439.66000 KHR
5000 CLP23599.15000 KHR
10000 CLP47198.30000 KHR
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Chilean Peso
1 KHR0.21187 CLP
5 KHR1.05936 CLP
10 KHR2.11872 CLP
20 KHR4.23744 CLP
50 KHR10.59360 CLP
100 KHR21.18720 CLP
250 KHR52.96800 CLP
500 KHR105.93600 CLP
1000 KHR211.87200 CLP
2000 KHR423.74400 CLP
5000 KHR1059.36000 CLP
10000 KHR2118.72000 CLP