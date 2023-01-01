10 Cambodian riels to Chilean pesos

Convert KHR to CLP at the real exchange rate

10 khr
2 clp

1.00000 KHR = 0.20943 CLP

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:57
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8624351.09791.22391.463891.621460.9444618.7235
1 GBP1.1595111.272105.7761.697421.880131.0951121.7104
1 USD0.911550.786164183.15761.334451.478090.8609517.0679
1 INR0.0109620.00945390.012025410.01604720.01777450.01035320.205248

Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Chilean Peso
1 KHR0.20943 CLP
5 KHR1.04714 CLP
10 KHR2.09428 CLP
20 KHR4.18856 CLP
50 KHR10.47140 CLP
100 KHR20.94280 CLP
250 KHR52.35700 CLP
500 KHR104.71400 CLP
1000 KHR209.42800 CLP
2000 KHR418.85600 CLP
5000 KHR1047.14000 CLP
10000 KHR2094.28000 CLP
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Cambodian Riel
1 CLP4.77491 KHR
5 CLP23.87455 KHR
10 CLP47.74910 KHR
20 CLP95.49820 KHR
50 CLP238.74550 KHR
100 CLP477.49100 KHR
250 CLP1193.72750 KHR
500 CLP2387.45500 KHR
1000 CLP4774.91000 KHR
2000 CLP9549.82000 KHR
5000 CLP23874.55000 KHR
10000 CLP47749.10000 KHR