1 thousand Chilean pesos to Ghanaian cedis

Convert CLP to GHS at the real exchange rate

1000 clp
13.34 ghs

1.00000 CLP = 0.01334 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chilean pesos to Ghanaian cedis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CLP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GHS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CLP to GHS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Ghanaian Cedi
1 CLP0.01334 GHS
5 CLP0.06669 GHS
10 CLP0.13337 GHS
20 CLP0.26674 GHS
50 CLP0.66686 GHS
100 CLP1.33372 GHS
250 CLP3.33430 GHS
500 CLP6.66860 GHS
1000 CLP13.33720 GHS
2000 CLP26.67440 GHS
5000 CLP66.68600 GHS
10000 CLP133.37200 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Chilean Peso
1 GHS74.97850 CLP
5 GHS374.89250 CLP
10 GHS749.78500 CLP
20 GHS1499.57000 CLP
50 GHS3748.92500 CLP
100 GHS7497.85000 CLP
250 GHS18744.62500 CLP
500 GHS37489.25000 CLP
1000 GHS74978.50000 CLP
2000 GHS149957.00000 CLP
5000 GHS374892.50000 CLP
10000 GHS749785.00000 CLP