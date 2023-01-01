100 Botswanan pulas to Jersey pounds

Convert BWP to JEP at the real exchange rate

100 bwp
5.86 jep

1.00000 BWP = 0.05857 JEP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85781.076389.79791.462051.636460.947118.6789
1 GBP1.1657711.25485104.6951.704591.907941.104121.7775
1 USD0.92910.796908183.4321.35841.520450.8799517.3547
1 INR0.01113610.009551590.011985810.01628150.01822380.01054690.20801

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Botswanan pulas to Jersey pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BWP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JEP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BWP to JEP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Botswanan pulas

BWP to USD

BWP to ZAR

BWP to EUR

BWP to SGD

BWP to CAD

BWP to NZD

BWP to GBP

BWP to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Jersey pound
1 BWP0.05857 JEP
5 BWP0.29287 JEP
10 BWP0.58574 JEP
20 BWP1.17149 JEP
50 BWP2.92873 JEP
100 BWP5.85745 JEP
250 BWP14.64363 JEP
500 BWP29.28725 JEP
1000 BWP58.57450 JEP
2000 BWP117.14900 JEP
5000 BWP292.87250 JEP
10000 BWP585.74500 JEP
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Botswanan Pula
1 JEP17.07230 BWP
5 JEP85.36150 BWP
10 JEP170.72300 BWP
20 JEP341.44600 BWP
50 JEP853.61500 BWP
100 JEP1707.23000 BWP
250 JEP4268.07500 BWP
500 JEP8536.15000 BWP
1000 JEP17072.30000 BWP
2000 JEP34144.60000 BWP
5000 JEP85361.50000 BWP
10000 JEP170723.00000 BWP