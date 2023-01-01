1 thousand Botswanan pulas to British pounds sterling

Convert BWP to GBP at the real exchange rate

1,000 bwp
58.57 gbp

1.00000 BWP = 0.05857 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85781.076389.79791.462051.636460.947118.6789
1 GBP1.1657711.25485104.6951.704591.907941.104121.7775
1 USD0.92910.796908183.4321.35841.520450.8799517.3547
1 INR0.01113610.009551590.011985810.01628150.01822380.01054690.20801

How to convert Botswanan pulas to British pounds sterling

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BWP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BWP to GBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / British Pound Sterling
1 BWP0.05857 GBP
5 BWP0.29286 GBP
10 BWP0.58573 GBP
20 BWP1.17145 GBP
50 BWP2.92863 GBP
100 BWP5.85727 GBP
250 BWP14.64317 GBP
500 BWP29.28635 GBP
1000 BWP58.57270 GBP
2000 BWP117.14540 GBP
5000 BWP292.86350 GBP
10000 BWP585.72700 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Botswanan Pula
1 GBP17.07280 BWP
5 GBP85.36400 BWP
10 GBP170.72800 BWP
20 GBP341.45600 BWP
50 GBP853.64000 BWP
100 GBP1707.28000 BWP
250 GBP4268.20000 BWP
500 GBP8536.40000 BWP
1000 GBP17072.80000 BWP
2000 GBP34145.60000 BWP
5000 GBP85364.00000 BWP
10000 GBP170728.00000 BWP