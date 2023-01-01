250 Botswanan pulas to Danish kroner

Convert BWP to DKK at the real exchange rate

250 bwp
127.28 dkk

1.00000 BWP = 0.50911 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDZAREURSGDCADNZDGBPAUD
1 USD119.00070.92911.342151.35841.633720.7969081.52045
1 ZAR0.052629610.04889870.07063690.07149210.08598210.0419410.0800207
1 EUR1.076320.450511.444561.462051.758370.85781.63646
1 SGD0.74507314.15690.69225411.012111.217240.5937551.13285

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Botswanan pulas to Danish kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BWP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DKK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BWP to DKK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Botswanan pulas

BWP to USD

BWP to ZAR

BWP to EUR

BWP to SGD

BWP to CAD

BWP to NZD

BWP to GBP

BWP to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Danish Krone
1 BWP0.50911 DKK
5 BWP2.54557 DKK
10 BWP5.09114 DKK
20 BWP10.18228 DKK
50 BWP25.45570 DKK
100 BWP50.91140 DKK
250 BWP127.27850 DKK
500 BWP254.55700 DKK
1000 BWP509.11400 DKK
2000 BWP1018.22800 DKK
5000 BWP2545.57000 DKK
10000 BWP5091.14000 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Botswanan Pula
1 DKK1.96420 BWP
5 DKK9.82100 BWP
10 DKK19.64200 BWP
20 DKK39.28400 BWP
50 DKK98.21000 BWP
100 DKK196.42000 BWP
250 DKK491.05000 BWP
500 DKK982.10000 BWP
1000 DKK1964.20000 BWP
2000 DKK3928.40000 BWP
5000 DKK9821.00000 BWP
10000 DKK19642.00000 BWP