5,000 Danish kroner to Botswanan pulas

Convert DKK to BWP at the real exchange rate

kr1.000 DKK = P1.924 BWP

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:05
DKK to BWP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

BWP
1 DKK to BWPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.96812.0043
Low1.92371.9237
Average1.94381.9656
Change-1.67%-2.23%
1 DKK to BWP stats

The performance of DKK to BWP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.9681 and a 30 day low of 1.9237. This means the 30 day average was 1.9438. The change for DKK to BWP was -1.67.

The performance of DKK to BWP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.0043 and a 90 day low of 1.9237. This means the 90 day average was 1.9656. The change for DKK to BWP was -2.23.

Conversion rates Danish Krone / Botswanan Pula
1 DKK1.92358 BWP
5 DKK9.61790 BWP
10 DKK19.23580 BWP
20 DKK38.47160 BWP
50 DKK96.17900 BWP
100 DKK192.35800 BWP
250 DKK480.89500 BWP
500 DKK961.79000 BWP
1000 DKK1,923.58000 BWP
2000 DKK3,847.16000 BWP
5000 DKK9,617.90000 BWP
10000 DKK19,235.80000 BWP
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Danish Krone
1 BWP0.51986 DKK
5 BWP2.59932 DKK
10 BWP5.19864 DKK
20 BWP10.39728 DKK
50 BWP25.99320 DKK
100 BWP51.98640 DKK
250 BWP129.96600 DKK
500 BWP259.93200 DKK
1000 BWP519.86400 DKK
2000 BWP1,039.72800 DKK
5000 BWP2,599.32000 DKK
10000 BWP5,198.64000 DKK