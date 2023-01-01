1 Brazilian real to Surinamese dollars

Convert BRL to SRD at the real exchange rate

1 brl
7.65 srd

1.00000 BRL = 7.64598 SRD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:29
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85781.076389.79791.462051.636460.947118.6789
1 GBP1.1657711.25485104.6951.704591.907941.104121.7775
1 USD0.92910.796908183.4321.35841.520450.8799517.3547
1 INR0.01113610.009551590.011985810.01628150.01822380.01054690.20801

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brazilian reais to Surinamese dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SRD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to SRD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Brazilian real

BRL to USD

BRL to EUR

BRL to GBP

BRL to INR

BRL to JPY

BRL to RUB

BRL to AUD

BRL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Surinamese Dollar
1 BRL7.64598 SRD
5 BRL38.22990 SRD
10 BRL76.45980 SRD
20 BRL152.91960 SRD
50 BRL382.29900 SRD
100 BRL764.59800 SRD
250 BRL1911.49500 SRD
500 BRL3822.99000 SRD
1000 BRL7645.98000 SRD
2000 BRL15291.96000 SRD
5000 BRL38229.90000 SRD
10000 BRL76459.80000 SRD
Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / Brazilian Real
1 SRD0.13079 BRL
5 SRD0.65394 BRL
10 SRD1.30788 BRL
20 SRD2.61576 BRL
50 SRD6.53940 BRL
100 SRD13.07880 BRL
250 SRD32.69700 BRL
500 SRD65.39400 BRL
1000 SRD130.78800 BRL
2000 SRD261.57600 BRL
5000 SRD653.94000 BRL
10000 SRD1307.88000 BRL