Bolivian bolivianos to Indonesian rupiahs today

Convert BOB to IDR at the real exchange rate

1,000 bob
2,241,530 idr

1.00000 BOB = 2241.53000 IDR

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:24
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADCLPNGNEURGBPJPYPHP
1 USD11.3717878.25843.8710.919550.804279150.75555.682
1 CAD0.7290221640.264615.2010.6703650.586337109.90440.5934
1 CLP0.001138630.0015618610.9608550.001047010.0009157740.1716540.0634011
1 NGN0.001185020.001625491.0407410.001089670.0009530830.1786470.065984

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bolivian bolivianos to Indonesian rupiahs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BOB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and IDR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BOB to IDR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bolivian boliviano

BOB to USD

BOB to CAD

BOB to CLP

BOB to NGN

BOB to EUR

BOB to GBP

BOB to JPY

BOB to PHP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bolivian Boliviano / Indonesian Rupiah
1 BOB2241.53000 IDR
5 BOB11207.65000 IDR
10 BOB22415.30000 IDR
20 BOB44830.60000 IDR
50 BOB112076.50000 IDR
100 BOB224153.00000 IDR
250 BOB560382.50000 IDR
500 BOB1120765.00000 IDR
1000 BOB2241530.00000 IDR
2000 BOB4483060.00000 IDR
5000 BOB11207650.00000 IDR
10000 BOB22415300.00000 IDR
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Bolivian Boliviano
1 IDR0.00045 BOB
5 IDR0.00223 BOB
10 IDR0.00446 BOB
20 IDR0.00892 BOB
50 IDR0.02231 BOB
100 IDR0.04461 BOB
250 IDR0.11153 BOB
500 IDR0.22306 BOB
1000 IDR0.44612 BOB
2000 IDR0.89225 BOB
5000 IDR2.23062 BOB
10000 IDR4.46124 BOB