Aruban florin to South African rand exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Aruban florin to South African rand is currently 9.981 today, reflecting a 0.236% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Aruban florin has remained relatively stable, with a 0.251% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Aruban florin to South African rand has fluctuated between a high of 9.984 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 9.851 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 26-08-2024, with a -0.494% decrease in value.