Aruban florin to CFA francs BCEAO exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Aruban florin to CFA francs BCEAO is currently 330.925 today, reflecting a -0.240% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Aruban florin has remained relatively stable, with a 0.968% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Aruban florin to CFA francs BCEAO has fluctuated between a high of 331.785 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 327.635 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.411% increase in value.