Aruban florin to Ukrainian hryvnias exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Aruban florin to Ukrainian hryvnias is currently 22.821 today, reflecting a -0.123% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Aruban florin has remained relatively stable, with a -0.366% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Aruban florin to Ukrainian hryvnias has fluctuated between a high of 22.933 on 26-08-2024 and a low of 22.821 on 01-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 26-08-2024, with a 0.122% increase in value.