Aruban florin to New Taiwan dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Aruban florin to New Taiwan dollars is currently 17.898 today, reflecting a 0.251% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Aruban florin has remained relatively stable, with a 0.710% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Aruban florin to New Taiwan dollars has fluctuated between a high of 17.906 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 17.772 on 26-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-09-2024, with a 0.175% increase in value.