Aruban florin to Turkish liras exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Aruban florin to Turkish liras is currently 18.982 today, reflecting a -0.289% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Aruban florin has remained relatively stable, with a -0.133% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Aruban florin to Turkish liras has fluctuated between a high of 19.209 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 18.982 on 02-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a 1.012% increase in value.