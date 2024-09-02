Aruban florin to Thai bahts exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Aruban florin to Thai bahts is currently 19.108 today, reflecting a 0.549% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Aruban florin has remained relatively stable, with a 0.603% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Aruban florin to Thai bahts has fluctuated between a high of 19.108 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 18.916 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.278% increase in value.