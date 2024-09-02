Aruban florin to Solomon Islands dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Aruban florin to Solomon Islands dollars is currently 4.648 today, reflecting a 1.622% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Aruban florin has remained relatively stable, with a 0.416% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Aruban florin to Solomon Islands dollars has fluctuated between a high of 4.648 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 4.574 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 01-09-2024, with a 0.867% increase in value.