Aruban florin to Serbian dinars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Aruban florin to Serbian dinars is currently 59.037 today, reflecting a -0.212% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Aruban florin has remained relatively stable, with a 0.960% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Aruban florin to Serbian dinars has fluctuated between a high of 59.171 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 58.455 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.395% increase in value.