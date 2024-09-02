Aruban florin to Paraguayan guaranis exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Aruban florin to Paraguayan guaranis is currently 4,288.160 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Aruban florin has remained relatively stable, with a 1.015% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Aruban florin to Paraguayan guaranis has fluctuated between a high of 4,289.190 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 4,243.300 on 26-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a -0.184% decrease in value.