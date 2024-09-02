Aruban florin to New Zealand dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Aruban florin to New Zealand dollars is currently 0.896 today, reflecting a 0.257% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Aruban florin has remained relatively stable, with a -0.401% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Aruban florin to New Zealand dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0.901 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 0.888 on 29-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.304% increase in value.