Aruban florin to Maldivian rufiyaas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Aruban florin to Maldivian rufiyaas is currently 8.539 today, reflecting a -0.811% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Aruban florin has remained relatively stable, with a 0.402% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Aruban florin to Maldivian rufiyaas has fluctuated between a high of 8.609 on 26-08-2024 and a low of 8.493 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 01-09-2024, with a -1.330% decrease in value.