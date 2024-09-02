Aruban florin to Myanmar kyats exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Aruban florin to Myanmar kyats is currently 1,173.820 today, reflecting a -0.007% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Aruban florin has remained relatively stable, with a 0.001% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Aruban florin to Myanmar kyats has fluctuated between a high of 1,174.860 on 26-08-2024 and a low of 1,173.810 on 26-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 26-08-2024, with a 0.089% increase in value.