Aruban florin to Macedonian denars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Aruban florin to Macedonian denars is currently 31.053 today, reflecting a -0.099% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Aruban florin has remained relatively stable, with a 0.999% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Aruban florin to Macedonian denars has fluctuated between a high of 31.086 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 30.746 on 26-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.619% increase in value.