Aruban florin to Cayman Islands dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Aruban florin to Cayman Islands dollars is currently 0.458 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Aruban florin has remained relatively stable, with a 0.000% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Aruban florin to Cayman Islands dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0.458 on 26-08-2024 and a low of 0.458 on 26-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 26-08-2024, with a 0.000% decrease in value.