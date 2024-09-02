Aruban florin to South Korean wons exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Aruban florin to South Korean wons is currently 747.821 today, reflecting a 0.075% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Aruban florin has remained relatively stable, with a 0.987% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Aruban florin to South Korean wons has fluctuated between a high of 748.324 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 740.156 on 26-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -0.473% decrease in value.