Aruban florin to Kenyan shillings exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Aruban florin to Kenyan shillings is currently 71.936 today, reflecting a 0.016% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Aruban florin has remained relatively stable, with a -0.081% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Aruban florin to Kenyan shillings has fluctuated between a high of 72.101 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 71.869 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 27-08-2024, with a 0.245% increase in value.