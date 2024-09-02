Aruban florin to Indian rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Aruban florin to Indian rupees is currently 46.862 today, reflecting a -0.019% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Aruban florin has remained relatively stable, with a 0.031% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Aruban florin to Indian rupees has fluctuated between a high of 46.923 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 46.833 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.086% increase in value.