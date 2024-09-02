Aruban florin to Indonesian rupiahs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Aruban florin to Indonesian rupiahs is currently 8,676.820 today, reflecting a 0.495% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Aruban florin has remained relatively stable, with a 0.756% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Aruban florin to Indonesian rupiahs has fluctuated between a high of 8,680.170 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 8,597.770 on 29-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 27-08-2024, with a 0.616% increase in value.