Aruban florin to Ghanaian cedis exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Aruban florin to Ghanaian cedis is currently 8.727 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Aruban florin has remained relatively stable, with a 0.384% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Aruban florin to Ghanaian cedis has fluctuated between a high of 8.727 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 8.694 on 26-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 26-08-2024, with a 0.168% increase in value.