Aruban florin to Danish kroner exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Aruban florin to Danish kroner is currently 3.766 today, reflecting a -0.169% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Aruban florin has remained relatively stable, with a 0.993% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Aruban florin to Danish kroner has fluctuated between a high of 3.773 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 3.726 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.342% increase in value.