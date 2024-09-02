Aruban florin to Djiboutian francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Aruban florin to Djiboutian francs is currently 99.329 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Aruban florin has remained relatively stable, with a -0.010% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Aruban florin to Djiboutian francs has fluctuated between a high of 99.390 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 99.221 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -0.151% decrease in value.