Aruban florin to Czech korunas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Aruban florin to Czech korunas is currently 12.639 today, reflecting a -0.160% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Aruban florin has remained relatively stable, with a 1.001% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Aruban florin to Czech korunas has fluctuated between a high of 12.664 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 12.493 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.347% increase in value.